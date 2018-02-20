Two dead after horror day on Ipswich roads

UPDATE:

THE motorcycle rider seriously injured in a crash at Bellbird Park late yesterday has died.

Police were called to Redbank Plains Rd about 7pm after reports of a motorcycle and 4WD had crashed.

The 21-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital but died overnight from his injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

INITIAL:

ONE person is dead and another critically injured after a horror day on Ipswich roads yesterday.

A man was killed while walking on the highway only hours before a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a 4WD.

The Forensic Crash Unit is this morning still trying to piece together how a pedestrian was killed when he was walking on the Warrego Hwy at Pine Mountain just before 3.30pm.

A man died on the Warrego Hwy. Contributed

Police say at about 3.26pm a vehicle collided with a male pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic was delayed following a crash on the Ipswich Mwy.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The left lane of the Warrego Highway heading east was closed for some time while crews made the area safe.

It came only hours before a motorcyclist received life threatening head, chest, abdominal, arm and leg injuries in a crash with a 4WD at Bellbird Park at 7pm.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital in a critical condition with life threatening injuries.

#BellbirdPark - A male patient has been taken to @pahospital in a critical condition following a RTC involving a car and motorbike on Redbank Plains Rd. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 19, 2018

Critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit were on board for transport to hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle didn't suffer any physical injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating the crash.

Earlier in afternoon, traffic was stopped following a multi-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Mwy in inbound to Brisbane.