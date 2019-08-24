Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: One person has died after a crash at Goondiwindi overnight.
CRASH: One person has died after a crash at Goondiwindi overnight. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
News

One dead after vehicle hits tree at Goondiwindi

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Aug 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died in a crash at Goondiwindi overnight after a vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one person was killed in the incident, which occurred about 11.40pm.

Two fire crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Barwon Highway and Goodar Rd.

Paramedics also attended the scene where they initially assessed the person for critical injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

fatal car crash fatal crash goondiwindi queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services queensland police services road crash road death
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: 136 of the best Book Week costumes in Ipswich

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 136 of the best Book Week costumes in Ipswich

    News Who do you think should be the winner? Vote for your favourite in our poll.

    SNEAK PEAK: Inside Ipswich's first YMCA Op Shop

    premium_icon SNEAK PEAK: Inside Ipswich's first YMCA Op Shop

    News Bargain hunters will find a wide range of goods for low prices

    ONE YEAR LATER: 'Disillusion still haunting community'

    premium_icon ONE YEAR LATER: 'Disillusion still haunting community'

    Council News Positivity abounds in chambers while sacked councillors reveal fears

    Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    premium_icon Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    Crime A rising rugby league star has come crashing back down to earth