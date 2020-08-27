Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

by Hannah Moore
27th Aug 2020 8:08 AM

 

One person is believed to be dead and others trapped in a car after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Two cars are believed to have collided just before 7:15 am.

A helicopter has landed on the bridge and emergency services officers can be seen sorting through wreckage across most lanes in shocking footage from the scene.

The bridge is closed for northbound traffic and three of five southbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Harbour Tunnel instead.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told NCA NewsWire three people were trapped and their condition unknown.

"Fire and Rescue are working with all services to extricate those people," he said.

More to come

Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News
Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News

 

 

Originally published as One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

More Stories

crash fatal crash sydney harbour bridge traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big call due on sports club development plans

        Premium Content Big call due on sports club development plans

        Council News A decision is set to be made on the future of the Booval site. Here’s what is to come

        How emergency department has grown during COVID-19

        Premium Content How emergency department has grown during COVID-19

        Health There are plans to expand the private Ipswich ED with demand growing rapidly

        The hidden battle facing our veteran community

        Premium Content The hidden battle facing our veteran community

        News A veteran turned civilian plumber reflects on personal torment

        IN COURT: Full names of 228 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 228 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day.

        • 27th Aug 2020 7:10 AM