One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground
A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.
One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.
A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.
A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.
More to come.