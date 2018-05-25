CLOSED: Once popular suburban cafe left to ruin

A BRIEFLY popular suburban café has been left to ruin after owners shut up shop following just a few weeks in business.

The owners of Five Ways Café at Newtown failed to deliver on multiple promises the café would re-open this year after they said they had closed for renovations in December.

Re-opening was delayed seven times but now the building is up for lease, windows are smashed and signs have been torn down.

The business opened with great anticipation as 'a little bit of Paddington and West End in Ipswich' in an old newsagent building in November but a few weeks later, the doors were locked and they have not re-opened.

Managing Director Alan Ikin has not returned multiple messages.

Managers were running a competition on social media up until February in which customers had the chance to design new menu items - a menu that would never be served.

The Fiveways Cafe is still closed. Rob Williams

They were also distributing vouchers as late as December 24, two days after the café closed.

Search results show the building was last sold in April 2010 for more than half a million dollars.

First National Action Realty Ipswich agent Cheryl Kermode said the business was available for sub-lease from May 21 and she was working with the lease to provide a replacement tenant.

"We are looking for another operator but the building could lend itself to a number of uses," Ms Kermode said.

"It has wheelchair access and it is in a top location at the Five Ways.

"It lends itself to a number of possible uses but it is ideally set up as a café and it is perfectly operational."

How it happened

In December, Five Ways Cafe owners said they had shut for 'a few weeks', later the same year they promised to re-open after Christmas, in early January, it was announced doors would open in 'a few weeks'.

In late January, re-opening was promised for mid-February, in early February it was delayed to March, and on March 17, re-opening was promised for mid-April.

"Thank you for your amazing patience," the message to disheartened customers said.

In late March, Managing Director Alan Ikin said the extended closure had been frustrating, but necessary and doors would re-open in April.

A recorded phone message at the cafe says it is closed until February.

"The reason we haven't opened is because we've been held up," Mr Ikin told the QT on March 28.