‘Once in a lifetime’ trip for father and son across country

Preston Mayfield, 16, and Anthony Hansen are entering The Great Escape Car Rally in September. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A FATHER and son will travel across country Australia in an old car for a week as part of a "once in a lifetime" trip.

Anthony Hansen and Preston Mayfield, 16, will take part in The Great Escape Car Rally in September, in an effort to raise funds for Cure4 Cystic Fibrosis.

They will start in Nuriootpa in South Australia's Barossa Valley, head as far out as Birdsville in Queensland and finish in Bonus Downs, near Mitchell, with several pit stops in towns along on the way.

The only stipulation is they will need to raise $3000 for the charity before starting.

They will have to complete the rally in a car that isn't a four-wheel drive that is more than 20-years-old.

The pair are still deciding on what vehicle they will drive and Mr Hansen is hopeful a mechanic from his work, Brisbane Bus Lines, will be able to join them.

Preston was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was six-weeks-old.

It is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

"(Preston) is just getting his learners so he's going to be learning on a big drive," Mr Hansen said.

"It's a once in a lifetime thing.

"A lot of people want to go through their life wanting to do something like this."

Mr Hansen said aside from raising money for crucial funds, the event would create valuable memories.

The family has friends who have lost their own children to the cruel disease.

"If we wait a few more years down the track, he may not be in good enough health to do it anymore," he said.

"One of our friends, their son wanted to jet ski the Murray (River) to raise awareness for organ donation.

"He got a lung donation but he's since passed away. (His parents) left their jobs and did it with him. They said they've got no regrets.

"It's one of those diseases that can go from OK to really sick or dead in six months. Most people live to about 30-something with it. We know people whose kids have died from it at 16.

"In two year's time he may be too sick to do anything but sit in front of a screen."

To donate to the cause, visit the GoFundMe website and search for 'Car Rally for Cystic Fibrosis research'.

