Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toowoomba resident Wayne Finden captured the incredible moment lightning hit a power line at a traffic intersection on Sunday, December 20.
Toowoomba resident Wayne Finden captured the incredible moment lightning hit a power line at a traffic intersection on Sunday, December 20.
News

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Man’s close call with lightning strike over power line

Tom Gillespie
22nd Dec 2020 9:28 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Wayne Finden had no idea how close he would get to a lightning strike while driving across Toowoomba on Sunday night - but his dashcam footage tells the story.

The retail worker and university student captured the incredible moment lightning hit the power line at the intersection of Ruthven and Perth Sts in South Toowoomba.

The power from the strike was so strong, it momentarily cut power to the traffic lights and the surrounding block.

Mr Finden, who has used dashcam for six years, said it was easily one of the craziest things he had captured on film.

"I wasn't expecting it was that close (on the footage) - it just didn't seem like it at the time," he said.

"It felt surreal, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience I'd like to keep at a count of one.

"It took out everything, and I watched it all come back on as I drove through the intersection.

"I'd probably say it's one of the most insane things I've captured on camera."

The strike came during a massive thunderstorm, which dropped more than 27mm in the span of one hour.

Mr Finden posted the video to social media, where it's already garnered thousands of views and shares.

To view the original video, click here.

Originally published as 'Once-in-a-lifetime': Man's close call with lightning strike over power line

editors picks lightning strike power lines
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural practice plans to add much-needed services

        Premium Content Rural practice plans to add much-needed services

        Council News A rural Ipswich practice wants to add an allied health consulting room and a pathologist’s room it says is desperately needed

        • 22nd Dec 2020 10:00 AM
        Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        Premium Content Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        News The shock acqusition could mean more than 6000 news home are made available in the...

        Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        Premium Content Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        News A woman had just two weeks to put together a ceremony for her dying father, who...

        Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        Premium Content Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        News The lawyer for a man charged with robbery tells the magistrate the accused is a...