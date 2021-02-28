’Once in a lifetime’: How Ipswich could benefit from Olympics

IPSWICH will “undoubtedly benefit” from south east Queensland hosting the Olympics according to Mayor Teresa Harding, with the region “one step away” from being named as host.

It is not over the line yet but the International Olympic Committee naming Brisbane as the preferred host is a significant step towards securing the games.

A more detailed evaluation of the south east’s proposal for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games now begins.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

The announcement came almost six years since the SEQ Council of Mayors started the push to host the games and fast track investment for crucial transport infrastructure.

“Hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games essentially puts south east Queensland under the spotlight globally, and this represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for Ipswich,” Cr Harding said.

“It’s a priceless opportunity to showcase our growing city on the global stage as an affordable, liveable region with incredible investment and business opportunities.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint and we’re still only at the very early stages of the proposal.

“There is still a lot of work to be done as the candidature process continues and if successful,

Ipswich will undoubtedly benefit directly and indirectly.”

Cr Harding said it will be “absolutely necessary” for all levels of government to bring forward investment in major transport projects and other infrastructure so the south east is equipped to host the event.

“This represents a significant opportunity for Ipswich,” she said.

“As the fastest growing city in the south east corner, and Queensland, we already know that public transport infrastructure will be vital to ensure our growth is sustainable.

“Other cities around the world, such as Barcelona, have experienced extraordinary transformations as a result of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The SEQ Mayors are committed to securing lasting legacies for the region and will be working hard to develop a proposal that, through design, ensures our cities do not end up with white elephants.

“There are many lessons to be learnt from past host cities and we are confident that thinking has well advanced.”

SEQ Council of Mayors chair and Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the announcement was a vote of confidence in the region’s quest to host the games.

“When we started this journey almost six years ago to the day, many people were sceptical,” he said.

“Now we’re one step away from being named as the host of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Today is not the time however to get overexcited; there is still plenty of work to be done.

“We started this journey to accelerate investment in critical transport infrastructure for our region’s future, and we look forward to working with the commonwealth and state to ensure this happens.”

