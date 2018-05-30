Once 'deplorable' drug addict now has 'excellent prospects'

HEALTHY and with an obvious positive energy, the Liam Flannigan who spoke outside the Ipswich Courthouse was a much different man to the heroin addict of 18 months ago.

Enthusiastic about his life's plans, he was proud and happy of what he had since achieved in his battle with addiction.

But as made clear in court, it will be an ongoing battle.

Even Ipswich District Court judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC, who Flannigan faced minutes earlier, remarked on the great changes in his life.

Liam James Flannigan, 30, pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying Schedule 1 dangerous drugs (heroin) between December 29, 2016, and January 1, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Jane Shaw said Flannigan was identified when police targeted an Ipswich drug offender known to be distributing heroin in the region in 2016.

Mobile phone calls were intercepted three times in four days with Flannigan recorded discussing drugs.

One call recorded on New Year's Day involved a conversation where an Ipswich dealer complained about the quality of heroin supplied by Flannigan. In the same call, Flannigan offered to take the product back.

Of the three charges, Ms Shaw said two were actual supplies of heroin, a drug she said was a scourge to society.

She said Flannigan had a history of offending and once attempted to escape custody when he jumped the dock at the Southport Courthouse.

"However, material shows he has made significant inroads. Quite a remarkable life turnaround and his rehabilitation is well under way," Ms Shaw said.

Defence barrister Jason Buckland sought a head sentence of no more than 18 months with no time to serve because of his considerable progress.

"His rehabilitation is real and his prospects are excellent," he said.

"Hs remarkable and genuine efforts of rehabilitation are worthy of considerable weight.

"He instructs that his heroin habit began from his time of incarceration in the boys yard at Arthur Gorrie.

"When he was moved into the general population he was taken under the wing by an older, experienced gentleman and introduced to opiate use."

Judge Horneman-Wren detailed the Crown facts of his offending that included offering a ball of heroin for $1000, noting that his criminal history was "deplorable".

He said Flannigan candidly admitted to being a long-term heroin user but this was not where the story ended as his was now a remarkable story of rehabilitation that involved residential intervention and attending Narcotics Anonymous.

He sentenced him to 18 months' jail, immediately suspended for four years.