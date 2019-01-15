On your marks, get ready, Run for Life has a new date

Phil Cutcliffe is taking part in the Run 4 Life ruinning event.

A RAIN deluge like no other forced the organisers of the annual Greater Springfield Run for Life to cancel the annual event last year.

After wild weather flooded the course on October 21 and sent officials running for cover, a new date was set for the event.

Runners will now take over the Brookwater Golf and Country Club on February 10 to help raise money for struggling families.

The run for life is a major fundraiser for Westside Community Care and Pastor Phil Cutcliffe said the goal was to raise $40,000 this year.

"We were trying to persevere and were pretty committed to going ahead,” Mr Cutcliffe said of last year's event.

But "the course was flooded” so it had to be cancelled.

Already more than 300 people had registered to attend, but Pastor Cutcliffe hopes the delayed date would result in more sign ups and more money raised.

The money will go towards front-line services helping families in Greater Springfield.

"Our organisation works tirelessly to provide counselling, food and financial assistance to struggling families in our community,” he said.

"Please join us in helping support a family in need by donating to help us assist those who are struggling in our community.”

Pastor Phil said it would be a great day.

"The public can enjoy the golf course without having to play golf,” he said.

The Run for Life starts at 3pm but runners can collect their packs or sign up on the day from 12.30pm.

A 1km dog walk and at 1km family walk/ run will be held along with a 13.5km run, a 4.5km walk/run and a 9km walk/run.

The run for life will end with fireworks at 6.45pm.

Sign up for the event at www.runforlife.org.au where you can also donate directly to Westside Community Care.