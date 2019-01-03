On track for family fun at museum

JUMPING FOR JOY: Ravi and Jai Robinson at the Workshops Rail Museum on Wednesday.

JUMPING FOR JOY: Ravi and Jai Robinson at the Workshops Rail Museum on Wednesday. Rob Williams

VISITORS both young and old are on the right track to a heap of family fun at The Workshops Rail Museum this month.

The museum's re-invented holiday program, which runs until January 28, is offering a hands-on experience for kids and adults alike alongside their usual array of attractions.

Proving particularly popular so far is the Circus Train exhibition, which explores the history of the unique brand of entertainment that travelled into regional areas via the tracks.

The young ones can then test their circus and acrobatic skills with plenty of activities to keep them occupied.

More so for the adults, the Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties display arrived from Sydney and showcases more than 100 mugshots taken by police between 1920 and 1930.

They run alongside museum favourites including the extensive model railway, train simulators and adventure playground.

A Sensory Friendly Day will be held on January 23 to allow families who have children with sensory processing difficulties to enjoy the museum.

Queensland Museum Network marketing and communication manager Glenn Price said it was a great way for kids to learn while also having a blast.

"We've got 15 interactive exhibitions which are very popular here (at the museum),” Mr Price said.

"During the holiday period, it is a peak period for the museum. We always like to have new and refreshed activities for children.

"The best way that people and experience things is through getting hands-on. That's what this exhibition and the summer holidays is all about.”

Mark and Katrina Tomlinson brought sons Cameron and Lachlan to the museum for the first time on Wednesday.

"The kids love it, at the end of the day that's what it is all about,” Mr Tomlinson said.

Mike Robinson, who visited from Brisbane with sons Jai and Ravi, said there was plenty to see and do.

"It's a great spot, there's a lot to do here... for the adults there is quite a bit of history to read,” Mr Robinson said.

The museum is open 9.30am to 4pm daily and is located at North St, North Ipswich. Visit their website for more information.