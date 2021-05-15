Roger Federer resumes his injury comeback on Swiss home soil in Geneva next week.

Roger Federer resumes his injury comeback on Swiss home soil in Geneva next week.

Roger Federer resumes his injury comeback on Swiss home soil in Geneva next week with the 39-year-old legend insisting: "We're on this train until Wimbledon".

Federer returned to the courts in March, having been out for more than a year following two knee surgeries, winning his first match in Qatar before losing his second.

Federer was due to play in the May 2-9 Madrid Open, but made a late decision to switch to the lower-profile Geneva event where he should have a better chance of getting on a roll.

"Geneva is more than just a little test, to see if I can play several matches in a row. I know the danger of losing early is always there."

"He is not coming to say hello," Geneva tournament director Thierry Grin told the Swiss magazine L'Illustre.

- 'Comeback is priority' -

"It's difficult to abandon all that without trying to come back again," he said.

"We're on this train until Wimbledon, we're just going to concentrate on that, and the rest afterwards, see what happens. The comeback is the priority."

The tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is being played this time without spectators.

- 'Knees, family' decide retirement -

The 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic is also in the 28-man tournament on clay -- Federer's least favourite surface.

If he gets through his first match, Federer has Garin and Cilic as potential opponents in the quarter-finals, Ruud in the semis and Shapovalov in the final.

His last outing at Roland Garros in Paris was his 2019 semi-final defeat to old rival Rafael Nadal, with whom he now shares the record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

"It's the knees and the family which will decide that," he told Leman Bleu.

bur-rjm/dj/pb

...

Originally published as 'On this train until Wimbledon,' says Federer as Swiss legend returns