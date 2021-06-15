Menu
Two international crewmen fled from the Glorious Plumeria, docked at Geelong Port. Picture: Alison Wynd
News

‘On the run’ foreign nationals fled crew ship

by Emily Cosenza
15th Jun 2021 3:31 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM

Australian border authorities are searching for two international crewmen who quickly fled a ship that was docked at the Geelong Port.

It has been reported that the crewmen were on board the Glorious Plumeria ship that was docked in the port last week.

According to the Geelong Advertiser, the duo snuck past security at about 2am on Sunday without permission and were “on the run”.

The publication also reported that the vessel docked a few hundred metres from an exit at the port.

The Glorious Plumeria is a woodchip carrier built in 2007, with an overall length of 199.9m and a width of 32.2m, according to marinetraffic.com.

The cargo ship, which sails under the flag of Panama, left the Port of Yangpu in China on May 22.

A spokesman for the Australian Border Force said they were closely working with state and federal authorities on the matter.

“The Australian Border Force (ABF) is aware of two foreign nationals who absconded from a commercial vessel that arrived in North Geelong port on Friday,” they said.

Australian international borders were closed in March last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under current restrictions, crew members are required to remain on board when international ships are docked in the country.

Originally published as ‘On the run’ foreign nationals fled crew ship

