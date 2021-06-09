On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

ON THE MOVE: Silkstone Greencross Vets director Dr Tony Snell and his team are moving to a new clinic at Booval Fair. Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Booval Fair Shopping Centre is set to gain a new veterinary practice next month, with the team at Greencross Vets Silkstone preparing to relocate to the centre.

Greencross Vets area manager Alisa Priestly said the decision was made to shift as the current clinic at Blackstone Road no longer suited the team and its customers’ needs.

“The main reason for moving is that we have outgrown our current clinic facilities,” Ms Priestly said.

The new clinic, set open on July 12, will be co-located at the site of Petbarn Booval, with works to transform the site having already commenced about four weeks ago.

CONVENIENT: The new clinic will co-share a site with Petbarn Booval. Photo: supplied

“Our veterinary care team at Greencross Vets Silkstone are excited to relocate to the brand-new vet clinic premises at the location of Petbarn Booval,” Ms Priestly said.

“The clinic will be called Greencross Vets Silkstone-Booval.”

Long-time veterinary director at Silkstone Dr Tony Snell will head the new clinic.

The Queensland Times understands staff numbers will not be impacted by the move

“Dr Tony Snell and the team of experienced vets are proud to provide veterinary care for pets in our Silkstone area and we’ve never been busier,” Ms Priestly said.

Greencross Vets will relocate from its Silkstone location to Booval Fair in July.

“Greencross Vets Silkstone has been an established vet clinic in our community for over 30 years.”

Ms Priestly said it was a natural progression for the clinic to share the new site with Petbarn to allow for improved customer service.

“The Petbarn store at Booval is an established store that is very convenient for pet parents with plenty of parking and in the heart of Booval,” she said.

The new clinic will feature a spacious reception area, four consultation rooms, two surgical suites, an x-ray theatre and purpose-built hospital for overnight patients.

NEW BEGINNINGS: The new clinic at Booval Fair will be known as Greencross Vets Silkstone-Booval.

“We will be moving to the new location in early July, and plan to open our doors on July 12,” she said.

“You’ll find our same friendly faces and we look forward to welcoming pet parents to come in and say hello and take a tour of our new clinic.”

