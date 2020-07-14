ON OUR STREETS: Child rapist released after life behind bars

A rapist who attacked a four-year-old girl has been released into the community despite doctors flagging concerns he would attack another woman.

Algana Tiers, now 33, was jailed for more than eight years for violently raping a girl in 2002 while he was drunk, high on drugs and had been sniffing paint.

The Palm Island man has been in and out of jail for most of his adult life, but an annual review in the Queensland Court of Appeal granted he be released from custody on a five-year supervision order despite other orders failing in the past.

Algana Amos James Tiers has been released after spending most of his life behind bars.

One of the psychiatric assessments of Tiers showed he had a high risk of reoffending without an order, and there was a chance of harm to any female, of any age, whether known or a stranger.

The cited psychiatrist, Dr Timmins, said her assessments showed Tiers has an "interest in sadistic behaviours towards sexual partners", but was not a sadist.

According to Dr Timmins, Tiers has mixed personality disorder and had polysubstance dependence.

A previous neuropsychological assessment showed Tiers may suffer from Foetal Alcohol Syndrome and has a complex history of abuse, neglect and limited education.

The report by Dr Madsen states his bad start in life may have led to his behaviour, impairment in memory, daily living and the ability to learn from his mistakes.

Tiers used drugs and alcohol as a "way to cope" with stress, boredom in custody and his childhood issues.

He breached three past supervision orders more than six times since the end of his prison term in 2010.

Some of breaches related to him removing his GPS tracking device, fleeing the Townsville prison farm, drinking alcohol and having pornography on his mobile phone.

Algana Amos James Tiers restrained by police when he tried to flee from Townsville prison farm. Screenshot from ABC footage

Dr Madsen said the extent of time behind bars led to the multiple breaches.

Justice Peter Applegarth took on all evidence saying his previous trauma placed Tiers on a trajectory towards crime.

He said Tiers' had been institutionalised and needed a "graded transition" back into society with intensive support networks.

Justice Applegarth said these types of places did not exist, and the best option for Tiers was to live in specialised accommodation for sex offenders at Townsville.

Tiers was released from custody on a five-year supervision order until May 25, 2025.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





