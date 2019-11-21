Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Musketeers stalwart Josh Roberts hit his first home run this season in last weekend’s Greater Brisbane League match. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Ipswich Musketeers stalwart Josh Roberts hit his first home run this season in last weekend’s Greater Brisbane League match. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Sport

On-field leader provides timely lift

David Lems
21st Nov 2019 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASEBALL: Having to play three games in five days, the Ipswich Musketeers have welcomed a home run by their on-field leader.

Catcher Josh Roberts cleared the fence for the first time this season in last weekend’s Greater Brisbane League clash with competition leaders Surfers Paradise.

Although the Musketeers lost 9-6, head coach Greg Suthers saw plenty of encouraging signs preparing for their next passage of play.

Most pleasing was shutting out Surfers Paradise 4-0 on Friday night before regaining some hitting form to lock up the match at 6-6 in the seventh innings in the Sunday clash.

“The boys were disappointed giving up three runs late,’’ Suthers said.

“We were right in it until the end, which is good against the top team.’’

American import Logan Grigsby delivered his best performance so far in the Friday night win.

Suthers praised Roberts for his effort for opening with a home run in the Sunday game against the top side.

“He’s working hard to try and improve his hitting and get it to where he’s been in years past,’’ Suthers said.

“Being catcher, that takes a bit out of you.

“He’s key to us behind the plate. He’s the leader of the team to some extent.

“When he’s there, it builds a level of confidence not just with the team but the pitchers as well.’’

The Musketeers travel to Carina for the Friday night match against Redsox before a second game on Sunday.

Grigsby will open on the mound again on Friday night with Dean Jones continuing his Sunday pitching duties.

Ipswich then have to play Windsor at Tivoli on Tuesday night before having a break until the following Sunday.

“It gives them an opportunity to keep on improving and then we have a break and go after the Sunday game as well,’’ Suthers said.

“Schoolies will be over so we’re looking forward to having a good stretch from here on into Christmas.’’

Game day

Friday (7.30pm): Ipswich Musketeers v Carina Redsox at Carina.

Sunday (1.30pm): Musketeers v Redsox at Carina.

Tuesday (7pm): Musketeers v Windsor at Tivoli.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    How snakes got their slither

    How snakes got their slither
    • 21st Nov 2019 1:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School zone speed limit changes for two busy roads

        premium_icon School zone speed limit changes for two busy roads

        News The council will drop the speed limits around two busy Ipswich schools on main roads.

        • 21st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        'They're all over the place': Chickens loose after crash

        premium_icon 'They're all over the place': Chickens loose after crash

        Breaking One lane of a major road is blocked after chickens flee crash site

        • 21st Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Fire emergency still in place for Ipswich, Lockyer Valley

        Fire emergency still in place for Ipswich, Lockyer Valley

        News The State of Fire Emergency Declaration imposed on a slew of local government areas...

        More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        premium_icon More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        Careers The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) is now recruiting more than 10,000...