On-field leader provides timely lift

Ipswich Musketeers stalwart Josh Roberts hit his first home run this season in last weekend’s Greater Brisbane League match. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BASEBALL: Having to play three games in five days, the Ipswich Musketeers have welcomed a home run by their on-field leader.

Catcher Josh Roberts cleared the fence for the first time this season in last weekend’s Greater Brisbane League clash with competition leaders Surfers Paradise.

Although the Musketeers lost 9-6, head coach Greg Suthers saw plenty of encouraging signs preparing for their next passage of play.

Most pleasing was shutting out Surfers Paradise 4-0 on Friday night before regaining some hitting form to lock up the match at 6-6 in the seventh innings in the Sunday clash.

“The boys were disappointed giving up three runs late,’’ Suthers said.

“We were right in it until the end, which is good against the top team.’’

American import Logan Grigsby delivered his best performance so far in the Friday night win.

Suthers praised Roberts for his effort for opening with a home run in the Sunday game against the top side.

“He’s working hard to try and improve his hitting and get it to where he’s been in years past,’’ Suthers said.

“Being catcher, that takes a bit out of you.

“He’s key to us behind the plate. He’s the leader of the team to some extent.

“When he’s there, it builds a level of confidence not just with the team but the pitchers as well.’’

The Musketeers travel to Carina for the Friday night match against Redsox before a second game on Sunday.

Grigsby will open on the mound again on Friday night with Dean Jones continuing his Sunday pitching duties.

Ipswich then have to play Windsor at Tivoli on Tuesday night before having a break until the following Sunday.

“It gives them an opportunity to keep on improving and then we have a break and go after the Sunday game as well,’’ Suthers said.

“Schoolies will be over so we’re looking forward to having a good stretch from here on into Christmas.’’

Game day

Friday (7.30pm): Ipswich Musketeers v Carina Redsox at Carina.

Sunday (1.30pm): Musketeers v Redsox at Carina.

Tuesday (7pm): Musketeers v Windsor at Tivoli.