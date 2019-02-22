Menu
A tree that fell down at Mountain Creek could have killed someone, residents say.
OMA'S DESTRUCTION: Fallen tree 'could have killed someone'

Ashley Carter
22nd Feb 2019 12:10 PM
A LARGE gum tree that fell down on a popular Mountain Creek street this morning "could have killed someone", residents say.

As Cyclone Oma pushed towards the Sunshine Coast, sending strong winds throughout the region, more than 5000 homes are without power and residents are feeling the force.

The gum tree came down on Molakai Dr, Mountain Creek, about 10.30am, and residents say if it happened any other time of the day it could have been extremely dangerous.

"Around the corner is the primary school, the high school and the TAFE," Mark Wynne said.

"Everyone walks on the street to come home.

"When it's home time... there's hundreds of kids going past.

"If that had been during that time, it would have just killed people. No doubt about it."

No one was hurt when the tree came down, but Mr Wynne said witnesses checked underneath because they feared someone could have trapped.

"The timing was perfect," he said.

"There was nobody up and down the street.

"It definitely would have killed someone if they were going underneath."

Residents of Molakai Dr have been debating the large gum trees that line the street for some time, with many saying they should be taken down.

Mr Wynne said the street used to be full of overhanging trees, but over time the street looked "completely different".

"I love the big trees... but as long as they're not a danger," he said.

Residents have contacted the SES and nearby schools to alert them of the incident.

Strong winds have also affected residents at Yaroomba, with a power pole falling down on David Low Way.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters and police were conducting traffic control until the pole was removed.

