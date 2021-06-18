Olympic prospect, mighty Matt joining forces in Ipswich

Brisbane Bullets star and Boomers Olympic squad member Nathan Sobey shares his thoughts on exciting times for Ipswich and Australian basketball.

IPSWICH Force and Brisbane Bullets spearhead Nathan Sobey is off to Los Angeles next week eager to secure a spot at his first Olympics.

But before joining the Australian Boomers squad being trimmed from 17 to 15 for their Tokyo campaign, Sobey has another memorable game.

That is linking with Ipswich-bred Bullets teammate Matt Hodgson in tonight's NBL1 North match against Sunshine Coast Phoenix at JBS Arena.

The Ipswich home game, with two international basketballers playing together, is a rare opportunity for regional fans to see them in Ipswich Force colours.

﻿"I've played a lot with Hodgey,'' Sobey said, having guided Ipswich to its first NBL1 North victory over South West Metro last weekend.

"I played with him in Adelaide (in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons) and now for a couple of years in Brisbane.

"It will be good fun being able to play with him in Ipswich. I'm sure they will be loving having him back home.''

Ipswich-bred basketballer Matt Hodgson is returning to a familiar venue to help his home city team in the NBL1 North competition.

While Ipswich fans saw Sobey's tremendous leadership skills playing for Force during last year's Queensland State League, they haven't seen Hodgson on an Ipswich court for some time.

"His defence and his presence . . . challenging shots on the defensive end, setting screens, finishing around the rim,'' Sobey said.

"He's actually really evolved his game over the last 12 months and I think he will just continue to work on that, especially in this NBL1 season.''

Major boost for Force

Sobey said it was satisfying playing for Ipswich in last week's 93-87 win, after offering to suit up at short notice.

"The playing group has been around so it's always good to be involved with them and just do as much as I can while I can,'' he said.

The Tokyo Olympics contender said two additional NBL1 North games with Ipswich were beneficial after the Bullets missed the NBL playoffs.

"I enjoyed being around the group and the main reason is to try and stay somewhat game-shape fit before I head off,'' he said. "It's really good.

"We probably should have won by a bit more (last week) but they got rolling a little bit and I missed some shots when I probably needed to and they got back in the game.

"Luckily we were able to make some plays down the stretch and come away with a win.''

Brisbane Bullets and Australian Boomers basketballer Nathan Sobey when he signed with Ipswich Force team last year.

Sobey turns 31 during next month's Olympics.

The Australian squad has a week-long camp in Los Angeles before another camp in Vegas when the final team will be selected.

"It's getting really close now and super exciting, especially for Australian basketball right now.

"We are in a good spot with the talent we sort of have throughout the whole world.

"The goal is to get that gold medal but right now it's just focusing on enjoying this camp and come together as a group and really enjoy the whole process of it all.''

Sobey is playing his final pre-Olympics game for Ipswich tonight having been named one of three NBL finalists as Most Valuable Player this season.

Although Perth Wildcats player Bryce Cotton won the MVP award, Sobey was named in the All-NBL First team.

"In my second year with Brisbane, I was a lot more comfortable knowing the coaches and my teammates where to get shots from and then putting me in positions to be who I am,'' Sobey said.

"That helped out a lot.''

Sobey was also encouraged seeing the NBL1 North competition growing in profile.

"Absolutely,'' he said.

"With how things are going on around the world, a lot of players are staying around and playing in the NBL1 now.

"Most of the NBL guys will play at least some games in the off-season for those teams.

"It's just making the league stronger and stronger. It's definitely come a long way and it's exciting for that NBL1 brand.''

As for his Olympic prospects, Sobey was unsure this time last year what opportunities would arise during the Covid shutdown.

But the loyal sportsman is now concentrating on making the final team after a powerhouse season for the Bullets and giving Ipswich a helping hand.

Tonight's Ipswich Force v Sunshine Coast Phoenix men's game at JBS Arena is at 8pm after the women play at 6pm.