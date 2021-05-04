Olympic prospect in record-breaking form

COOMINYA shooter Dane Sampson has broken his Australian National finals record for the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event for the second time in five weeks.

Sampson achieved the feat winning the gold medal at the Target Rifle South Australia State Championships at the Wingfield Rifle Range in Adelaide.

Sampson, a 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympian, bolstered his confidence for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games when slashing his old Australian National finals record by 1.3 points when registering a winning score of 462.0 points.

Sampson outclassed South Australia’s Jack Rossiter (454.9 points) and Victoria’s Michael Davis (443.2 points) in an impressive display across the kneeling, prone and standing positions.

Sampson’s record score in the final was superior to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the 2018 World Championships gold medal winning scores set by Italy’s Niccolo Campriani (458.8 points) in 2016 and Poland’s Tomasz Bartnik (460.4 points) in 2018.

Last month, Sampson recorded a score of 460.7 points when winning the Wingfield Grand Prix – a mere 0.1 points better than the Australian National record he set at the Queensland Championships in 2017.

In his latest effort, Sampson cruised to a 4.6 point lead after the kneeling stage. He extended his lead to 5.9 points after the prone round and only two scores of 9.2 points in the standing round prevented him from setting a higher mark for the Australian National record.

“It’s good to be shooting PB’s at this stage,’’ Sampson said.

“It was a world class finals score, and you are unlikely to lose many competitions with that score.

“I definitely feel that I am getting better and better and I am tracking well for Tokyo.”