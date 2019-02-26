Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anna Meares will be the ambassador for the Brisbane Cycling Festival.
Anna Meares will be the ambassador for the Brisbane Cycling Festival.
Cycling & MTB

Golden girl Meares backs Brisbane festival

by Marco Monteverde
26th Feb 2019 11:30 AM

TWO-TIME Olympic gold medallist and proud Queenslander Anna Meares has been named ambassador for the inaugural Brisbane Cycling Festival.

The Blackwater-born queen of Australian cycling, who retired in 2016 after a stellar career that also included 11 world championship gold medals, said her festival role gave her the chance to share her love for two wheels with the community.

"It's nice because cycling's not just a sport, it's a recreational activity," Meares said.

"The more people we can get to experiences both sides of cycling is always a positive.

"There's something for everyone which is why I'm happy to be involved."

The March 28-April 14 festival, which is set to inject more than $8 million into the state economy, includes the track national titles at the Anna Meares Velodrome, as well as the showpiece Tour De Brisbane.

The Tour De Brisbane includes an 8km free community ride.

"There's so much on during the festival that everyone's going to be able to have something to experience, which is really cool," Meares said.

Australian golden girl Anna Meares is the ambassador for the Brisbane Cycling Festival. Picture: AAP
Australian golden girl Anna Meares is the ambassador for the Brisbane Cycling Festival. Picture: AAP

Cycling Queensland CEO Sean Muir said Meares was the "perfect ambassador" for the festival.

"Anna Meares was the first Australian athlete to win a medal at four different Olympic Games during her career. It is great to have her on board," he said.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate echoed Muir's sentiments.

"Anna is an inspiration and has already given so much to the state, which is why we felt it was important to name the Anna Meares Velodrome in her honour prior to the Commonwealth Games last year," Jones said.

"The Brisbane Cycling Festival is a unique proposition, inviting elite and amateur riders to come to Brisbane and participate across four separate events while staying on to enjoy the festival and what this city has to offer."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said the festival would be "unlike anything" Queensland's capital city has previously experienced.

"(There will be) three weeks of international professionals, elite domestic riders, up-and-coming talent and opportunities for the whole family to be involved," Quirk said.

"Anna is a sporting legend but luckily not everyone has to have her talent to be part of this unique event.

"Brisbane's enviable outdoor lifestyle makes it an excellent cycling city and we want residents and visitors to experience the enjoyment of this growing sport."

QLD junior track team members Ryan Elliott, Isabelle Carnes, Akala Keeble and Andrew Davies during training at the Anna Meares Velodrome. Picture: Liam Kidston
QLD junior track team members Ryan Elliott, Isabelle Carnes, Akala Keeble and Andrew Davies during training at the Anna Meares Velodrome. Picture: Liam Kidston

QLD Junior Track Team members Ryan Elliott, Isabelle Carnes, Akala Keeble, and Andrew Davies, are in training for the event.

Ryan, 14, said he "couldn't be more "pumped" for the race.

Elliot said he's been a part of the cycling world for some time and has raced at the event before but still gets excited for the competition.

"It gives us a great opportunity to see where cycling could take us, and mainly have fun," he said.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said the festival would be "unlike anything" Queensland's capital city has previously experienced.

More Stories

Show More
anna meares brisbane cycling festival cycling olympic
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Register for free workshops to improve your mental health

    Register for free workshops to improve your mental health

    News Learn the tools to help you overcome anxiety, depression, stress and illness

    • 26th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    Backyard temple aims to bring inner peace and happiness

    premium_icon Backyard temple aims to bring inner peace and happiness

    News The God Shiva Temple is a space to meditate and gain inner peace

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    E-Athletes, Aussie operators deploying to an online game

    premium_icon E-Athletes, Aussie operators deploying to an online game

    News There are new Aussie-themed additions to the game Rainbow Six: Siege

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    premium_icon Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    News Hopes for rain dried up quickly

    • 26th Feb 2019 11:50 AM