Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
News

Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

Danielle Buckley
22nd Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley who is accused of helping import $176 million of cocaine has been refused bail for a second time.

The 44-year-old champion kayaker from Byron Bay has been behind bars since June last year after he was charged with aiding or abetting the importation of drugs.

Police have alleged Baggaley bought a $100,000 boat which was used to collect 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

Baggaley's father, who has previously offered $100,000 surety for his son's release, sat in the back of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where the bail application was dismissed.

The court was closed for the majority of the application, which was Baggaley's second bid for freedom.

In August last year, Baggaley was refused bail with Justice Peter Davis citing that he was a high flight risk. - NewsRegional

bail application bail refused court drug charges editors picks nathan baggaley olympic
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two women escape raging house fire in Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon Two women escape raging house fire in Ipswich suburb

        Breaking Emergency services were called to an Alice Street address just before 2am, to find a high set Queenslander well involved.

        Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        premium_icon Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        News Close call for driver who faced two trucks head-on. SEE THE VIDEO

        Stockpile of measles vaccines for Queensland

        premium_icon Stockpile of measles vaccines for Queensland

        News Queensland Health has stockpiled up on more than 80,000 measles vaccines.

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Great deal to start year: subscription for 50% off right now