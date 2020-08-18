Menu
Crime

Olympic golden girl to face court on drug, theft charges

by Alexandria Utting
18th Aug 2020 11:54 AM
Olympic gold medallist Chantelle Newbery will appear in a bayside court next month on stealing and drugs charges.

Newbery, 43, of Redland Bay, had her matters briefly mentioned in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday but was not required to appear personally after the court heard she was legally represented.

She has been charged with a number of offences including possessing utensils, including a pipe and clip seal bag.

The former diver has also been charged with wilful damage, entering a property with intent and stealing groceries.

 

File: Olympic gold medallist Chantelle Newbery at Cleveland Magistrates Court. Picture: Marcel Baum
At her last appearance she turned up late, the court today heard.

She was not required to appear on Tuesday and had her matter adjoined until September 15.

Newbery won gold for diving at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

 

 

Originally published as Olympic golden girl to face court on drug, theft charges

chantel newbery court theft charges crime diving drug charges editors picks sport

