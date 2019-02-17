Olympic coach has one eye on Roar top job

Ben Cahn has one eye on the top job at the Brisbane Roar. Picture: Jason Pratt

Ben Cahn has no doubt he has the ability to coach an A-League club, but for now he has his eye on NPL Queensland glory with Olympic FC.

Cahn's Olympic team belatedly kick off their NPLQ season tonight when they host Western Pride at Goodwin Park.

Having had a bye in Round 1, Olympic were again idle last weekend when their scheduled away clash in Mackay against Magpies Crusaders was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The start of Olympic's NPLQ campaign hasn't been the only thing Cahn has been waiting for.

The ex-Central Coast Mariners assistant and youth team mentor has applied for the Brisbane Roar coaching job vacated in December by John Aloisi.

While Cahn was reluctant to discuss his application for the Roar job - currently held in an interim capacity by Darren Davies - he made no secret of his desire to coach at A-League level.

"It's very well within my targets to be coaching back in the A-League in the near future," said Cahn, who took over at Olympic last year.

"As is the world of football, it came time to move on from the Mariners … and the time was right for me to come to Queensland.

"I believed in the direction Olympic was going in. It's been a really good role. I'm really happy I made the decision, I've really enjoyed it and the club's been fantastic to me."

Olympic’s Alex Smith with coach Ben Cahn walk off the pitch at Barlow Park last year. Picture: Brendan Radke

The 31-year-old Englishman took Olympic to the NPLQ grand final last season, but were beaten 2-1 by Lions FC.

He's desperate to go one better this year but knows it won't be easy.

"It's a much stronger competition than last year," Cahn said.

"There are genuinely eight to nine teams that believe they're a good chance to make the top four.

"A lot of teams will take points off each other throughout the season. It will be quite an unpredictable competition."