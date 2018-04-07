Olives on the menu at festival

FOODIE FUN: Bernie Mahon is ready to share everything about olives at this year's festival.

BERNIE and Lorraine Mahon invite country folk and city slickers alike to their Watercress Olive Festival on Sunday. Held on their Pine Mountain property, the festival will have a country market feel to it.

A range of baked and fresh produce stalls will pop up in the shade of the Mahon's 100-year-old trees.

Mr Mahon is a third-generation farmer. His family has owned the Watercress property since 1862.

Watercress is famous for olive products.

"Olive oil, pickle, olives in jars, you name it," Mr Mahon said.

"We grow limes, too. One of my favourite products is our cordial. I'll also be making rosella jam in the coming months. We're always working on something."

Mr Mahon will give guided tours of the lime groves on Sunday.

"This year, people can pick their own, buy them and take them home," he said.

"We have masses of limes on the trees. We regularly sell limes to restaurants in Brisbane, so the people on the tours have probably already tasted my limes."

The Mahons expect more than 1000 people at the Olive Festival this year.

Plenty of parking in the paddock will be available. "We will also have a wheelchair drop-off zone. There will be an attendant standing at the zone with people who need assistance while their companion is parking the car.

The Watercress Olive Festival is on Sunday, 9am-3pm. Entry is $5 a person or $10 a car. The price includes information talks and guided orchard tours. No bookings are required.