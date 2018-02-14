‘Disgusting’: Oliver Curtis’s fury

Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis opened up on radio about photos of her kissing another man while he was in jail. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis opened up on radio about photos of her kissing another man while he was in jail. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

THE husband of Roxy Jacenko has weighed in on "that photo", which shows the PR maven snapped kissing her ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal at a party in Sydney while Oliver Curtis served time behind bars.

Speaking on Wednesday morning to Kyle & Jackie O on KIIS 106.5, Curtis - who was convicted of conspiracy to commit insider trading and spent 12 months in jail - said it was "absolutely disgusting" what happened between Mr Gazal and his wife.

"It is absolutely disgusting," he said on air.

"What sort of human being does what actually happened when you move in on a man's wife while somebody is in jail.

"It's a no go."

Curtis has revealed what he thought of ‘that’ photo. Picture: Matrix

Curtis, who walked from Cooma Correctional Centre in June, said there was a "separation period" following his release, and that he wouldn't want to run in to Mr Gazal on the street.

"This is a guy who was playing the friend card," Curtis said.

"And then all of a sudden he bloody moves in. Come on, is there a lower human being?

"I wouldn't want to run into him on the street."

Jacenko, who was sitting in the KIIS studio alongside her husband, said the kiss was a mistake which she isn't proud of.

"In short I did the wrong thing, but all was not merry on the home front for us," she said.

"I had two children, three businesses to run and I had cancer. You can't exactly keep the fire alive with six minutes a day [on the phone with Curtis].

"So it wasn't an ideal circumstance but we are over it. The chapter is closed."

Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis. Picture: Instagram

Curtis said that despite appearing oblivious to what was going on, he knew full well what had happened between Jacenko and Mr Gazal.

"I played the game I didn't know what was going on the outside, but clearly I knew what was going on," he said.

"It was a situation you have a lot of time to deal with it ... I'm one for everything happens for a reason. I actually believe everything happens for a reason. Not saying I was meant to go to jail, and I certainly wouldn't want anybody to go through the experience I went through, but at the end of the day, it's out the other side and made us a lot stronger."

Jacenko agreed: "The chapter is closed and we know what our mistakes were.

"We have moved on from them. Life is much better now than it was before."

Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis say life is better than it was before he went to jail. Picture: Instagram

In April, two months prior to Curtis' release, Jacenko was snapped getting intimate with ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal at a party in Sydney.

In an interview with news.com.au following her husband's release, the 37-year-old said there was more to the photos than what was published.

"You can read a lot in to three seconds of pictures," she said in August.

"We were stupid ... that's where it starts and that's where it stops. My marriage in my eyes had come to an end ... it had been a seriously tough 12 months ... [we were] drunk and stupid and mucking around."

Oliver Curtis knew of the photo before he was released from Cooma Correctional Centre. Picture: Jeremy Piper.

Jacenko explained the images weren't all as they seem, claiming the party contained more than 15 other people and everyone was "being stupid".

"The picture that shows two people was a picture that really in real terms should've shown 15 people at a party dancing to Ed Sheeran," she said.

"Ollie has seen them [the pictures]. He's not stupid.

"I have been candid all the way along as he has been with me.

"He didn't know if his marriage would survive. That's not just from the jail perspective, that's from the whole five years of the case and knowing that was at the back of his mind and what could happen."