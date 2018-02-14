Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

‘Disgusting’: Oliver Curtis’s fury

Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis opened up on radio about photos of her kissing another man while he was in jail. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis opened up on radio about photos of her kissing another man while he was in jail. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
by Vanessa Brown

THE husband of Roxy Jacenko has weighed in on "that photo", which shows the PR maven snapped kissing her ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal at a party in Sydney while Oliver Curtis served time behind bars.

Speaking on Wednesday morning to Kyle & Jackie O on KIIS 106.5, Curtis - who was convicted of conspiracy to commit insider trading and spent 12 months in jail - said it was "absolutely disgusting" what happened between Mr Gazal and his wife.

"It is absolutely disgusting," he said on air.

"What sort of human being does what actually happened when you move in on a man's wife while somebody is in jail.

"It's a no go."

Curtis has revealed what he thought of ‘that’ photo. Picture: Matrix
Curtis has revealed what he thought of ‘that’ photo. Picture: Matrix

Curtis, who walked from Cooma Correctional Centre in June, said there was a "separation period" following his release, and that he wouldn't want to run in to Mr Gazal on the street.

"This is a guy who was playing the friend card," Curtis said.

"And then all of a sudden he bloody moves in. Come on, is there a lower human being?

"I wouldn't want to run into him on the street."

Jacenko, who was sitting in the KIIS studio alongside her husband, said the kiss was a mistake which she isn't proud of.

"In short I did the wrong thing, but all was not merry on the home front for us," she said.

"I had two children, three businesses to run and I had cancer. You can't exactly keep the fire alive with six minutes a day [on the phone with Curtis].

"So it wasn't an ideal circumstance but we are over it. The chapter is closed."

Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis. Picture: Instagram
Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis. Picture: Instagram

Curtis said that despite appearing oblivious to what was going on, he knew full well what had happened between Jacenko and Mr Gazal.

"I played the game I didn't know what was going on the outside, but clearly I knew what was going on," he said.

"It was a situation you have a lot of time to deal with it ... I'm one for everything happens for a reason. I actually believe everything happens for a reason. Not saying I was meant to go to jail, and I certainly wouldn't want anybody to go through the experience I went through, but at the end of the day, it's out the other side and made us a lot stronger."

Jacenko agreed: "The chapter is closed and we know what our mistakes were.

"We have moved on from them. Life is much better now than it was before."

Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis say life is better than it was before he went to jail. Picture: Instagram
Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis say life is better than it was before he went to jail. Picture: Instagram

In April, two months prior to Curtis' release, Jacenko was snapped getting intimate with ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal at a party in Sydney.

In an interview with news.com.au following her husband's release, the 37-year-old said there was more to the photos than what was published.

"You can read a lot in to three seconds of pictures," she said in August.

"We were stupid ... that's where it starts and that's where it stops. My marriage in my eyes had come to an end ... it had been a seriously tough 12 months ... [we were] drunk and stupid and mucking around."

Oliver Curtis knew of the photo before he was released from Cooma Correctional Centre. Picture: Jeremy Piper.
Oliver Curtis knew of the photo before he was released from Cooma Correctional Centre. Picture: Jeremy Piper.

Jacenko explained the images weren't all as they seem, claiming the party contained more than 15 other people and everyone was "being stupid".

"The picture that shows two people was a picture that really in real terms should've shown 15 people at a party dancing to Ed Sheeran," she said.

"Ollie has seen them [the pictures]. He's not stupid.

"I have been candid all the way along as he has been with me.

"He didn't know if his marriage would survive. That's not just from the jail perspective, that's from the whole five years of the case and knowing that was at the back of his mind and what could happen."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  ex-boyfriend oliver curtis roxy jacenko

Emergency services responding to reports of a shooting

Emergency services responding to reports of a shooting

Initial information suggests a teenager has been shot.

  • News

  • 14th Feb 2018 3:12 PM

When second Carl's Jr Burger restaurant will open in Ipswich

CRYPTIC CLUE: A design image of what the second, secret Carl's Jnr Burgers store will look like. Send your guess to carlsjr@thebansalgroup.com.au.

Take a sneak peak of the new restaurant

WATCH: Sickening video emerges of 'Tippie' the dump dog

A screenshot from the video footage of 'Tippie' the dumped dog found at Willowbank.

The RSPCA has released the footage.

BREAKING: Pride game postponed

Western Pride footballer Madeline Hartwig hugs the touchline during her team's 11-0 NPL win over Mudgeeraba last weekend.

Field damaged in storm

Local Partners

First review: Picnic at Hanging Rock

IT’S one of the most anticipated TV series of the year, and Australian-made drama Picnic at Hanging Rock will not disappoint, writes Holly Byrnes.

MOVIE REVIEW: Lady Bird the best movie of the year (so far)

Easily the best movie of the year so far. Picture: A24

SOMETIMES the hype about a movie is overblown. Not in this case.

MAFS star unrecognisable in old photos

Married At First Sight’s Davina Rankin is unrecognisable in photos from 2009.

Controversial bride was completely unrecognisable in 2009.

Is this Delta’s sexiest single yet?

Delta gets Physical on her new single Think About You. Pic: Sony

Delta Goodrem reveals her X-Ray vision on saucy new single.

Mental set to rock city Festival

Mental as Anything

Popular band to star at Heritage Bank Street Party

Superhero for the real world

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in a scene from Marvel film Black Panther

How Black Panther brings real world struggles to the Marvel Universe

MAFS cheater’s secret fling with Tommy

Tommy Little confronted Married At First Sight’s Davina Rankin in an incredibly awkward phone call.

Married At First Sight’s cheating bride Davina Rankin has been outed