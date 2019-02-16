Oldham backs bowlers in Webb Shield grand final

VAUGHAN Oldham missed the Ipswich Pioneers' win over Toowoomba on January 13, but he was part of the side which came up short against Warehouse the weekend prior.

He labelled that contest "evenly poised”, with Warehouses going on to win by 11 runs.

But with a line-up Oldham believes could be "one of the best sides” he has seen Ipswich name, the third-year Ipswich cricketer believes the Pioneers have every chance of reversing that result and bringing home the Webb Shield.

"We just lacked a bit of patience (in the previous game) and to be honest Warehouse bowled very well to us,” he said.

"I reckon we bowled just as well. We probably could have rolled them for less, but it was a pretty evenly poised game. We just didn't bat in partnerships and that's what let us down really.

"Looking at the team we've got this weekend compared to what we've had in the past, this is probably one of the best sides I've seen named. With the combination of batters, bowlers and all-rounders in this side, I think it's a stronger team than the one which played Warehouse (in January).”

Ipswich last won the South East Queensland representative competition in 2007/08.

As a bowler might be biased, but he believes the Pioneers' attack could be the key to a win tomorrow.

"Geoff Klease comes back in. Then we've got the likes of Cam Wood and Luke Barrett, who were both missing from the last game and can bat and bowl,” Oldham said.

"Woodsy opens for Brothers and Luke bowls quite high up for Centrals. Then there's the spinners, Milney (Paul Milne) and Matty Guest.

"It's a very strong bowling line-up. We won't be short on options that's for sure.”

The South East Redbacks bowler enjoys the opportunity to pull on the Ipswich colours alongside players he would otherwise call his rivals on a summer Saturday.

"I love playing cricket in Ipswich because a lot of guys are like that. You play against each other, and you play hard, but when you get together it's like you've played together all along,” he said.

"All the boys gel together pretty well.”

As for Warehouse's motivations entering tomorrow's encounter, Oldham recalled a meeting between the two teams last season which might still stick in the hosts' minds.

"If you look at when we played them last year, they got flogged by us to be honest. I reckon they'll want to make amends for that,” he said.

"I'd pick them to come out fighting that's for sure.”

Callum Dick