EXPERIENCE: The Young Guys gather at Casual Coffee every Wednesday to promote mateship, have a chat and enjoy a coffee.
Older men solve world's problems at a social coffee group

Hayden Johnson
22nd Mar 2018 7:01 AM

EACH Wednesday morning, 18 older Ipswich gentlemen meet, chat and solve the world's problems over a mug of coffee.

A dentist, builder, RAAF Base Amberley servant and a refrigeration mechanic, they come from almost every walk of life to make up the Retired Men's Coffee Group.

Each Wednesday, from 9.30am, the men gather for a social meeting and discuss life in retirement - despite a sign on the table noting the reservation is for "the young guys”.

"We just talk a lot of rubbish,” member Peter Callcott said.

Between the rubbish, the men, many of whom are former members of Rotary, discuss a range of topics.

They worry about the future of the region, the economy and Donald Trump's next move.

"We just sit here and have a good time,” Peter Northrop added.

Yesterday morning's topic of choice was the state of the Ipswich Mall Redevelopment.

"We have ideas,” Mr Callcott added.

"You need more residential development above the shops.

"That way people can come downstairs and the place is busy.”

Meeting each week gives the men a chance to socialise and reminisce about the "good old days” - something they look forward to.

"The calendar is blanked out every Wednesday morning,” Barry Thorne said

"Everything else doesn't matter.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
