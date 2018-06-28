Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Older bangers loved by thieves: Police

28th Jun 2018 4:41 PM

IPSWICH police are reminding residents not to be complacent with the majority of stolen vehicles more than 10 years old.

Senior Constable Mary-Ellen Taylor said a stolen vehicle was not only a problem for the owner, but the community.

Stolen vehicles are commonly used to commit further offences within the community, some of which are serious criminal offences," she said.

"Most car thefts are opportunistic however, thieves do target homes to steal car keys."

She said cars should be locked and keys kept out of sight.

ipswich police policing stolen vehicles
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    MP urges creation of new 'special power' to sack council

    premium_icon MP urges creation of new 'special power' to sack council

    Council News SPECIAL legislation to dismiss the Ipswich City Council is an option the State Government should consider using, one of its own members has urged.

    • 28th Jun 2018 4:21 PM
    Family focus at new-look pub

    Family focus at new-look pub

    News Popular watering hole undergoing renovation

    • 28th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
    Good news, bad news for Ipswich's old Masters sites

    premium_icon Good news, bad news for Ipswich's old Masters sites

    Business Grand plans for one site while the other remains deserted

    Arm seen hanging out of barrel, witness claims

    premium_icon Arm seen hanging out of barrel, witness claims

    Crime A witness claims she saw an arm hanging out of a barrel.

    Local Partners