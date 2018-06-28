Older bangers loved by thieves: Police

IPSWICH police are reminding residents not to be complacent with the majority of stolen vehicles more than 10 years old.

Senior Constable Mary-Ellen Taylor said a stolen vehicle was not only a problem for the owner, but the community.

Stolen vehicles are commonly used to commit further offences within the community, some of which are serious criminal offences," she said.

"Most car thefts are opportunistic however, thieves do target homes to steal car keys."

She said cars should be locked and keys kept out of sight.