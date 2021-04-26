‘Old school’ Wests deliver positive victory at right time

Wests captain Eden Jackat was pleased with the way her A-Grade team united in their latest win.

PREPARING to represent Ipswich at this weekend's Queensland Championships, Eden Jackat received a timely boost.

The Wests A-Grade captain was delighted to see the Magpies women complete one of their best performances of the year at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

It wasn't only beating Thistles 3-1 on Friday night that pleased the dependable skipper.

"We all came off the field in a really positive mindset about the game,'' Jackat said.

"We went out there, we were talking well and got the three goals.''

After losing some key players and laden with youth, Wests have made a quieter than usual start to the new season.

However, the Australian indoor hockey squad member was encouraged by the latest effort of the former A-Grade premiers.

"We are a younger team this year,'' she said. "I think its taken the younger girls a little bit to kind of find their feet, get a bit of confidence.

"Every team goes through a rebuild and I think we are at the beginning of that rebuild again.

"Even though we are still performing quite well, it's just a different team to what we've had, back even three years ago.''

The latest upbeat effort has lifted Wests spirits moving forward.

"Everyone in the team, including the younger girls, played awesome on Friday night,'' Jackat said.

"From a team perspective, you just came off the field feeling really positive and it kind of felt like old school Wests a little bit with how we played.

"The positivity on the field. It was really good.''

Wests goal scorer Gabby Nicholls.

Jackat scored Wests second goal.

Jess Wilkinson found the net first with Gabby Nicholls sealing the victory.

In addition to a positive win, the Wests team also had Nicholls, Wilkinson and Lauren Hess trial for the Queensland under-21 squad before playing on Friday night.

As they await final selections, the focus moves to the long weekend state titles in Toowoomba.

Jess Wilkinson was among the talented Wests contingent trialling for the Queensland under-21 squad.

Jackat was confident the Ipswich women's combination would challenge with commitment this weekend.

"We've got a very strong core . . . a lot of girls have played opens together for a few years so when we combine, it's a pretty good team,'' she said.

The Wests women's win came before the club's A-Grade men also produced an important result.

Wests upstaged Norths 2-1 on Saturday night having similarly had some mixed early results.

In the other A-Grade men's match, Nathan Smith netted a hat-trick in Hancocks' 3-2 win over Easts.

Easts surprised Swifts 1-0 in Sunday afternoon's A-Grade women's encounter.

No Ipswich competition fixtures are being played this weekend due to the Queensland Championships in Toowoomba. Ipswich will be represented by men's and women's teams.

The Ipswich Masters men's side is also competing in their State Championships at the Gold Coast.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich Hockey Association Inc

Men's and boys results April 23-25

A Grade: Wests 2 (Trent Davison 2) d Norths 1 (Riley Profke); Hancock Brothers 3 (Nathan Smith 3) d Easts 2 (Jacob Robertson, Steven Bayliss).

Reserve Grade: Easts 5 (T Woodford 2, S Bayliss 2, M Schulz) d Hancock Brothers 0; Norths 3 (R Profke, B Powell, C Doyle) d Wests 0.

R2 Grade: Easts Gold 2 (L McDermott Parkes, L Morris) drew Norths 2 (T Ross, T Wode); Wests 5 (L Alchin 2, J Wilkinson 2, M Thomas) d Hancock Brothers 4 (L McAndrew 2, S Jackwitz, B Kinnane); Bellbowrie 3 (J Donald 2, C Meloury) d Easts Black 0.

A2 Grade: Easts 3 (T Cook 3) drew Wests 3 (P Smith, T Mather, C Eastall); Hancock Brothers 3 (W Follett 3) d Swifts 2 (Z Pascoe, C Meloury).

J1 Grade: Easts 5 (L Morris 2, N O'Connor, K Wesche, N Morris) d Hancock Brothers 2 (S Jackwitz 2); Bellbowrie forfeit to Wests.

J2 Grade: Norths 3 (J Cox, K Hill, K Parlett) d Wests 0; Hancock Brothers 6 (A Hanly 3, M Hogan 2, F Evans) d Easts Black 1 (N Morris).

Women's and girls results April 23-24

A Grade: Wests 3 (Eden Jackat, Gabby Nicholls, Jess Wilkinson) d Thistles 1 (Nicole Yearbury); Easts 1 (Maddy Denny) d Swifts 0.

Reserve Grade: Bellbowrie 4 (S Ashton 2, D Greenalsh 2) d Wests 2 (A Vantaggiato, J Nicholls); Hancock Brothers 10 (H Grieves 2, E Wozencroft 2, C Harper 2, K McNamara, R Hogan, L Willie, K Nunn) d Easts 0; Swifts 1 (R Finn) drew Thistles 1 (A Silcock).

R2 Grade: Veterans 11 (S Ashton 4, S Francis 3, J Peters, S Collins, K Black, P Oldham) d Bellbowrie Green 2 (M Ballangarry); Swifts 3 (T Floyd 3) d Hancock Brothers 0; Norths 2 (B Boxsell, L O'Connor) d Bellbowrie Gold 1 (K Brook).

A2 Grade: Veterans 4 (A Hill, K Pudwell, H French, T Sallaway) d Swifts 3 (K Daniells 2, T Andrews); Thistles 4 (C Liddell 2, L Harris 2) d Wests 1 (S Lawrie); Bellbowrie 4 (H Randell 3, D Greenalsh) d Hancock Brothers 1 (T Heit).

C Grade: Northern Strikers 1 (H Biddle) drew Swifts 1 (A Pascoe); Thistles/Hancocks 1 (J Klerks) d Easts 0.

D Grade: Wests 7 (L Payne 3, M Doyle 2, S Long, S French) d Hancock Brothers 1 (H Langford-Laurie); Norths 10 (H Jones 3, R Jones 2, K Maddox 2, H Johnston, M Schneider, B Profke) d Swifts 0.

E Grade: Norths 2 (R Jones 2) d Swifts 0; Thistles 8 (E White 3, J White 2, E Hanke, C Muller, J Wenck) d Hancock Brothers 0; Easts 11 (K Doolan 3, O Vermeer 2, J Hansen 2, E Denton 2, C Cappellano, L Smith) d Wests 0.