Old pub back in action as family plans renovation rescue

ONE of Ipswich's favourite little pubs is lined up for refurbishments the owners hope will widen its appeal.

After closing for a week following the departure of the previous leasee, Coronation Hotel owner David McLean said the pub would reopen for business at noon Thursday.

Only the main bar will remain closed as the McLean family - which has owned the pub since 1986 - plans changes to the interior layout.

One of the top priorities will be the removal of the TAB facilities.

Mr McLean said it wasn't an easy decision to make and it would impact some of the pub's most loyal clientele, but the removal was necessary to bring the Coro up with the times.

"The market has shifted, unfortunately," he said.

"You can do everything on the phone that you used to do at the TAB. The older guys will find it hard but it's the times we live in.

"You have to try to meet the market and the message is we want to bring the Coronation Hotel to 2018."

Improvements to the main bar and gaming room are in store, in addition to some planning around food offerings at the hotel.

Mr McLean said much of the planning was still in progress, but the family hoped to make some more concrete announcements about the pub's future direction soon.

"We are looking at how we can improve it and make it a more solid offering to the people of Ipswich," he said.

"We've had a good run since 1986, but never before have we seen so many people around West Ipswich."