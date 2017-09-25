Old parcel of land ready for new centre

CLEAR AND READY: The site of the former One Mile Hotel and Town and Country Centre at West Ipswich is ready for construction.

CLEAR AND READY: The site of the former One Mile Hotel and Town and Country Centre at West Ipswich is ready for construction. Rob Williams

THE site of two iconic Ipswich landmarks has been flattened as the old is ushered out to make way for the new.

In July, bulldozers moved in on the old Town and Country Centre at West Ipswich.

The buildings of the much-loved family business were pulled down to make way for a new centre.

Fast forward two months and the parcel of land on which the One Mile Hotel also once sat, is clear and ready to be built on.

The site is being developed by Synergy Property Partners, which has plans approved by the council to build a service station, anchored by "bulky goods” retailers.

US burger giant Carl's Jnr Burgers is among the tenants already locked into the precinct, expected to be finished by March next year.

The centre will also include outdoors and adventure mega store Anaconda, a 7-Eleven and a Bridgestone Tyres outlet.

The July demolition of the remaining Town and Country buildings followed the removal of the old One Mile Hotel late December, 2015. Ipswich City Council is working with the developer to include a memorial to the old hotel.