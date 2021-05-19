Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An elderly Queensland man has been labelled by a judge as 'disgusting' over his treatment of a disabled teenager outside a supermarket.
An elderly Queensland man has been labelled by a judge as 'disgusting' over his treatment of a disabled teenager outside a supermarket.
Crime

Man’s ‘disgusting’ act towards disabled teen revealed

Geordi Offord
by and Geordi Offord
19th May 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A court has heard the "disgusting" details of how an elderly man touched a disabled teen's leg while she was sitting out the front of a supermarket.

Denis Christopher Barry, 74, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on Tuesday to two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The court heard the teen, who was unknown to the defendant, was sitting outside Coles at Hinkler Central in October last year when Barry sat down beside her.

Barry struck up a conversation with the girl before the chat started becoming increasingly inappropriate.

He then rested his arm on the chair before moving his hand to her upper leg.

The girl then left and went and found her mother.

When the girl got to the car with her mother she saw Barry staring at her before he began touching his genital area over the top of his clothing.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly told the court Barry was arrested less than a week later and had spent 194 days, or six and a half months, in presentence custody.

Ms Kelly said Barry had faced court previously for a similar offence.

She conceded that Barry has spent a sufficient time in custody, but submitted he be placed on a probation order for 12 to 18 months.

The court heard while on probation previously Barry was "in denial" during counselling sessions and "did not satisfactorily achieve rehabilitation".

Barry's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client's plea came at a timely opportunity.

He was in agreeance with the prosecutor's sentencing submissions.

Mr Larter told the court his client suffered some ailments including some heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease.

Judge Michael Rackemann took into account Barry's plea of guilty.

He said the conduct was "disgusting and criminal" but fell at the lower end of seriousness of offending of that kind.

"In saying that however, I do not lose sight of the seriousness of opportunistically taking advantage of the position of a young disabled girl seated at the shopping centre and separated from her mother," he said.

"What is of particular concern in your case is you have a history of like offending."

Judge Rackemann also took into account Barry had spent "substantial time" in pre-sentence custody.

Barry was sentenced to 194 days imprisonment with the six and a half months in pre-sentence custody declared as time already served.

He was also ordered to complete 12 months of probation.

Originally published as Old man's 'disgusting' act towards disabled teen

court crime editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Relevant parties’ were consulted for Grantham COVID project

        Premium Content ‘Relevant parties’ were consulted for Grantham COVID project

        News Immediate neighbours were notified about the Grantham Quarantine hub, according to the agricultural department.

        • 19th May 2021 2:38 PM
        Cattle injured in livestock truck incident

        Premium Content Cattle injured in livestock truck incident

        News Police are on scene at an incident in the Lockyer Valley where livestock

        • 19th May 2021 2:22 PM
        School facility takes out top QLD design award

        Premium Content School facility takes out top QLD design award

        Education The school building’s sleek design and functionality earned it the top honour

        Experienced art professional to lead Somerset gallery

        Premium Content Experienced art professional to lead Somerset gallery

        News An experienced art professional will lead the Somerset’s gallery