Old makes way for new in CBD

NEW BEGINNING: Shoppers flock to the opening of the Ipswich City Square and Mall. INSET: The old Ipswich Railway Station. Contributed

THE City of Ipswichwas to be revitalised by the development of the Kern Corporations Ltd Ipswich City Square project, its designer, Robin Gibson, said in 1986.

The focal point of the development, the Nicholas and Union Mall would be turned into a haven for pedestrians and shoppers - a new Ipswich Heart.

External traffic systems surrounding the central area of Ipswich would be relocated to allow the pedestrian and shopper to reign supreme.

Railway Station, Ipswich Contributed

At the same time, new bridges were to be provided across the railway to link the surrounding streets and provide traffic flows to the development's car parking facilities.

It would mean the shopper would have the opportunity to arrive in the shopping zone by private transport or by bus or train.

The development was scheduled to open in late August 1987, featuring a major department store and speciality shops.

Mr Gibson said that in its entirety, the Ipswich City Square development would create a totally integrated environment to bring more life back into the centre of Ipswich.

Buildings disappear

A STORY in the QT featured a list of buildings demolished in the 1970s, and the writer ended her article with: "but if the demolition trend continues, tourists will have little to admire but modern office blocks”.

The buildings which disappeared included the Grand Hotel on the corner of Brisbane and East streets.

The Palais Royal Hotel, built in 1859 opposite the Grande, the North Australian Hotel on Nicholas St, destroyed in 1977, the Lands Office on East St, the Ipswich Railway Station and station master's residence, and the home of the first police magistrate in charge of Ipswich, built on East St in 1859 were included on the list.

Other buildings destroyed were the Dinmore Pottery, the Commonwealth Bank and Clifton House in East St.

At that time, the Ipswich Tourist Association marketed Ipswich as a "blend between old and new”.

Woodlands sold

IN DECEMBER of 1986, Woodlands at Marburg was sold to Ipswich Boys Grammar School.

Woodlands, built in 1889-91 was originally owned by T. L. Smith and then sold to the Society of the Divine Word Seminary in 1944.

The Seminary then moved its operation to Sydney.

The mansion was two-

storied and sat on 81 ha of land.

Ipswich Boys Grammar headmaster Alan Ladley said plans for its use had not been finalised, but it was expected to hold football camps, camps for new boarders, and agricultural activities.

Woodlands could also house conferences as there were two dormitories which could

accommodate 70 people.

While the religious order was there during World War II, it was used for the recuperation of missionaries suffering physically and emotionally after their release from Japanese prison camps.