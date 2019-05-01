Old letters prompt flashback of wartime in Ipswich

READING the wartime letters written by Zillah Norrak brought plenty of old memories flooding back for 88-year-old June Kay.

The series of correspondence penned by the Ipswich woman to her future husband Lou were published in the QT last week after being discovered by her daughter Llewella.

It chronicled the celebrations held in the city after the end of World War II was declared.

As a teenager, June was working in the program department of Radio 4IP at the time and can remember putting her head out of the window to shout to the streets that the 'war was over'.

In the celebrations that followed, June and her sister Lois sang from the back of a truck during a celebratory parade and husband-to-be Vic was a part of the Ipswich City Vice Regal Junior Band.

"It was wonderful, it really was,” June said.

"Nobody liked the war.”

She said she had been 'protected' from most of the impact of the war because Vic, who she wed in 1949, was in a protected industry working on the railway and no members of her family had served overseas.

Still, June can recall having to black out windows on the family home, rationing, hiding in trenches dug at the front of her school when a jarring warning siren went off and American soldiers throwing out money to local kids.

The couple knew Zillah quite well and June still has a photo that was taken by her friend of her own daughter Jenny, who visited her home to deliver Girl Guide biscuits.

June and Vic lived in Ipswich for most of their lives and spent a 'lifetime' together before he sadly passed away 18 months ago.

Vic was involved in "everything” as a important cog in the community and June is well known for her singing voice, having performed at countless weddings, churches, eisteddfods and concerts over the years.

"Mostly people help each other in Ipswich,” June said.

"We spent seven years away but circumstances brought us back. There has been a lot of change.

"We were very involved (in the community). I've had a very full life here.”