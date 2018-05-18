Old heads hope to guide current crop

WISDOM: Former St Peter Claver College students, from left, Peter Wilkinson, Steven Moskwa, Georgia Buchanan, Mary Differ and Caite Opstelten are part of an initiative to mentor current students and raise funds for the school.

WISDOM: Former St Peter Claver College students, from left, Peter Wilkinson, Steven Moskwa, Georgia Buchanan, Mary Differ and Caite Opstelten are part of an initiative to mentor current students and raise funds for the school. Andrew Korner

MUCH has changed since St Peter Claver College first opened in 1976.

Many of that early era of graduates have pursued careers and had children.

But what hasn't changed is their passion and pride for the old school, and their desire to give something back.

To coincide with Peter Claver's Open Day on May 27, the SPCC alumni group will hold its official launch.

Former student and group spokesman Peter Wilkinson said the aim was to promote the achievements of past students of the school and to encourage the current intake on to bigger and better things.

"We had a talk to the principal (Niall Coburn) about putting together an organisation of past teachers and students,” Mr Wilkinson said.

"There are a few aspects to what we want to achieve and fundraising for the school is part of it.”

Part of the group's aim is to develop a positive culture in a similar vein to the old boys' and old girls' clubs of other private schools.

"If you look at the past students, people like Anthony Milford and Jack Dempsey, it gives students something to strive towards,” Mr Wilkinson said.

St Peter Claver principal Niall Coburn said he was pleasantly surprised by how popular the concept had become.

"Our school is 40 years old now and I suppose this is the next stage of maturity,” Mr Coburn said.

"There are some very successful and lucid alumni who can pass on their stories and experience to the current students.”

Mary Differ said Peter Claver had come a long way since her school years.

"When we went, it was pretty basic in terms of the subjects you could do. Now there's dance, music, sport and heaps of other activities. We didn't have anywhere near as many opportunities. It shows you how lucky the kids are today.”

The alumni group started a Facebook page and has already built up a solid following, with about 2200 members.