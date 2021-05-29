Old gamers reaping the rewards to memory, movement

GETTING a video game controller in your grandparents’ hands could reap significant benefits to their memory and physical function according to a new study conducted by an Ipswich researcher.

It found that playing active video games could be more effective than traditional exercise for preserving memory in older people.

The study compared the effects of playing Kinect Sports on the Xbox 360 console to conventional exercise over three months.

Participants in the study played Kinect Sports.

Associate Professor Tracy Kolbe-Alexander from the University of Southern Queensland was the study’s senior author.

She is based at the university’s Ipswich campus.

“As we age, many of our cognitive abilities begin to decline, which leads to not only poorer overall health and quality of life, but an increased risk of developing dementia,” she said.

“Previous research has shown physical activity and traditional exercise can improve cognitive and brain health in older adults, as well as physical function.

“However, very little research has explored the benefits of exercise plans involving simultaneous physical and mental challenges in older adults with memory complaints.

“We hope the results from this study will provide another solution to how we can better support and improve the lives of those living with memory loss and cognitive disorders.”

A total of 45 people aged over 72 participated in the study, with 23 attending two, one-hour video game sessions a week and the other 22 taking part in low intensity exercises.

The researchers, led by PhD student Udhir Ramnath at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, measured their cognitive performance, physical function and fitness through a series of tests before and after the 12-week trial.

The researchers found the participants who played the video game recorded significant increases in the cognitive tests compared to the other group and they also demonstrated improved cognitive performance.

It was found they improved their physical performance with significant increases in all four physical function tests, which included a six-minute walk, dynamic balance, timed up and go and functional reach.

“Interactive video gaming is different to traditional exercise as it not only needs physical skill, ability and body movement to control the on screen character’s movement, but also has a cognitive component that requires visual-spatial skills, hand-eye or foot-eye coordination and quick decision making,” Associate Professor Kolbe-Alexander said.

“Our findings indicate that combining these two types of exercises can have a positive effect on an older person’s cognitive function and improve important daily functional abilities like mobility, stability, balance and strength.

“This is important because improvement in mobility and balance, for instance, may help reduce the risk of falling and thus indirectly improve a person’s quality of life.

“Additionally, playing interactive video games may allow older adults to overcome many physical activity barriers that prevent them from being active, such as built up suburbs and cities that are not suitable for walking and cycling, inclement weather, cost, and access to health facilities.”

