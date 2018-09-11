Old-fashioned manners at heart of new childcare

Kaleidoscope Kids Early Learning Centre is nearly open in Booval. Centre manager Tina McDonald welcomes Taylor Wilkinson and her daughter Charlotte.

A NEW childcare centre has been built on the site of the old milk factory on Jacaranda St in North Booval, promising parents a break from technology for their children.

The Kaleidoscope Kids childcare centre will cater for 150 children and opens later this month.

It is the third of its kind in southeast Queensland and promotes a flexible curriculum focused on play-based learning.

Owner Manos Saridakis says the centre will encourage children to say "please" and "thank you", ahead of introducing iPads and other devices.

"I believe we've taken the focus off the simple things in life. Kids grow up way too quickly because they are exposed to iPhones, tablet computers," Mr Saridakis said.

"I think that should all come with time, but it's important the centre teaches kids how to walk into a room, to make eye contact, and to talk and ask questions rather than typing a message - if we can show the kids that, then the rest will come."

The purpose-built centre will use this back-to-basics approach to deliver day-care and kindergarten programs.

Socialisation, manners, hygiene, tolerance and life skills will be the key to education and are designed to make the transition to prep easier.

"We will give children the opportunity to engage with technology, but sparingly and in a structured way," he said.

The centre is taking enrolments for children aged six months to five years, offering an all-inclusive service that provides nappies, sunscreen and meals prepared in an onsite commercial kitchen.