Old enemies pumped for fair dinkum fight

SMOKED: Lachlan Wellacott cracks a six in the IWMCA first division cricket match played against the South East Redbacks at Marsh Oval before Christmas. Centrals roar back into action this weekend.

SMOKED: Lachlan Wellacott cracks a six in the IWMCA first division cricket match played against the South East Redbacks at Marsh Oval before Christmas. Centrals roar back into action this weekend.

CRICKET: Northsiders and Centrals are preparing for an absorbing two-day contest if weather permits at Mark Marsh Oval tomorrow.

With rain expected to interrupt play, both captains agreed maintaining patience and returning to the field after breaks focused would be paramount.

With the bye last week, Centrals relinquished top standing on the ladder to Laidley after the Alex Welsh-led side pulled off a well-earned outright victory over the South East Redbacks.

In their first game after the break they will look to consolidate, find the form which had them setting the early pace and stay in touch with the frontrunner.

“It is a very good side we’re up against,” Centrals skipper Matt Guest said.

“”It is going to be a great contest. Both teams look forward to playing each other. We’re pumped to get into the swing of things in the two-dayers after a bye and Norths will be pumped up after a loss to Brothers. Norths are a great side and they will be keen to play cricket against us.”

Northsiders hope to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment.

“We didn’t have a great result,” captain Troy Cooper said.

“I was pretty deflated afterwards. But we bowled them out twice, so there were plenty of positives for our bowlers but we’ve got some work to do with the bat.”

In a rare highlight, left arm quick Toby Kerswell bagged a phenomenal 10-wicket haul against the Brethren. With Kerswell as its spearhead, the bowling unit is high on confidence but senior players in the top order must also stand up.

Cooper said either Stephen Humphries, Luke Pollack or himself would need to score big and set an example.

“One of us needs to raise the bat and we can build around that,” he said.

“We are confident in our bowling attack but we need the batters to stand up.”

Guest said every club was still in contention for the finals, including Brothers who got on the board with first innings points last week. He said his troops did not mind chasing the evergreen Laidley outfit.

“We’ll just get the victory first,” he said.

“Then we’ll look at the table after. All the teams are a chance. 100 per cent. Brothers showed last week that though they lost a few players they still have some handy players that can win a game for them