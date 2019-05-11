Old courthouse proves cosy spot for squatter

The former Ipswich court house, built in 1981.

WITH its grey bunker-like concrete walls the abandoned former Ipswich courthouse building has provided a refuge for squatters.

For one of those illegal squatters, Alanna Connors, it was a simple swap from the old 59 East St building when she appeared in the dock at the latest incarnation of the Ipswich Courthouse on Ellenborough St.

Alanna May Connors, 23, from Tungamull, pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the empty East St site on March 26; contravening a police requirement to give her correct name and address; doing wilful damage at Hamilton in Brisbane; and failing to attend court on April 18.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Connors damaged a sliding door at her former rented government flat at Hamilton between February 25 and March 2 after being evicted.

Some time later she was found with other people trespassing inside the former courthouse building owned by New Group Property.

Police had gone to the building at 12.45pm on Tuesday March 26 and found Connors on level 2.

When asked to give her name, Sgt Caldwell said she kept telling officers it was "Ellie May”.

Connors was warned it was an offence not to tell her correct details but she persisted in giving a false name.

Sgt Caldwell said Connors was evicted from a Department of Housing flat in Kingsford Smith Drive at Hamilton on February 22.

When the property was inspected some days later a screen door and locking mechanism was discovered to be damaged by a screwdriver being used to jemmy it open.

Property was taken from inside.

After being arrested in the old courthouse Connors admitted to kicking open the front door to get her belongings back.

The locking mechanism was damaged and the front door no longer closed properly.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Connors had explained the circumstances, was young, and a short probation order was appropriate.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Connors $1000 and ordered her release from the police watch house.