Old cells now offer anti-ageing, rejuvenation treatments

ESTEEM Medi Spa Ipswich has taken up residence in the former and original Ipswich Police station.

The business has been at the forefront of innovation and exceptional service in anti-ageing treatments for over two decades.

The holistic approach to ageing and rejuvenation is carried out in a state of the art setting.

"It all started at the Benowa clinic at Main Beach and has grown to include Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, Coolangatta and now Ipswich," Elizabeth Hele, Registered Nurse and Cosmetic Injectable Facilitator said.

Liz Hele is proud of the work that is being carried out through Esteem Medi Spa, she has 25 years experience in medical, surgical, cardiac and emergency nursing and is also a qualified cosmetic tattooist.

She has 18 years experience working with Dr Terrence Scamp.

Esteem Medi Spa offers a wide array of services and skin treatments ranging from: anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, skin boosting injections, laser genesis, skin tightening and brightening treatments, laser hair removal, medical grade skin peels and intense pulse light treatments plus other services.

"All of the services are under the expert guidance of Dr Terrence Scamp, head of the four clinics and internationally recognised Plastic Surgeon. We also have Dr Mark Magnusson who is a professor and leading plastic surgeon," Ms Hele said.

"I am the Head Clinical Trainer with TEICA which is associated with Esteem Medi Spa. It is about ensuring we have safer practitioners and to build skills. There is a big focus on making it safer for clients."

Ms Hele is well aware of the stigma associated with the industry and she believes that people need to have knowledge.

"We are focussed on training and providing excellent service and do what we can to ensure that the industry enjoys a better image," she said.

"Esteem Medi Spa has taken out Best Aesthetic Practice in 2015 & 2016 at the Australasian My Face My Body Awards.

"Ipswich is changing and growing and we have had a great response from the local community.

"We opened in February this year and we are currently undertaking marketing work.

"I personally moved to Boonah to live locally and I love it," she said.

"We offer a free no obligation consultation so that clients can talk over their needs and check us out.

"Through the use of expert training and skin analysing devices our staff will be able to identify the best possible treatments and products to give our clients the best possible results."