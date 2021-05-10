Menu
Old $5 notes could be worth up to $1750

by Belinda Palmada
10th May 2021 3:58 PM

 

A money expert has revealed details on how to identify if the old $5 note is worth a small fortune.

Commerce teacher and TikTok user Joel Kandiah posted a video on the social platform which showed viewers tips on how to tell if the rare Australian banknote is valuable.

"It needs to have a Stevens/Fraser signature combination," TheHistoryOfMoney host said in the clip.

"It's serial number needs to start with 'BA 15'

"Depending on condition, it is worth between $100 and $1750!"

Money expert reveals if old $5 note is valuable. Picture:TheHistoryOfMoney/TikTok
The banknote could be worth up to $1750. Picture:TheHistoryOfMoney/TikTok
Since uploaded to TikTok, the video has received more than 17,000 likes in one day.

Social network users commented on the short clip.

"You could have told me this before I used it at the canteen," one person wrote.

"I have been saving these for years, I have hundreds of them," wrote another.

According to the money expert, the rare note was valuable because it was the last print run of the old style before the release of the new version.

"They printed these to fulfil increased demand in 2015," he said in the comments.

When asked by a user where to sell the note, the TikTok star replied eBay or go and see a dealer.

Surprisingly, old Australian paper banknotes can be quite valuable.

Online banknote and coin specialist site, The Right Note, are selling notes ranging between $1500 and $15,000.

 

 

 

Originally published as Old $5 notes could be worth up to $1750

offbeat rare money

