Oh what a night

EMOTIONALLY-CHARGED: Players line up ahead of the Troy Salton Memorial Match on Saturday night. Picture: Cordell Richardson

In a game honouring their late father skipper of the Queensland Police outfit Montana Salton opened the batting against opposing captain and brother Dom last night under lights at Mark Marsh Oval.

While Dom thought he had dismissed his sister on more than one occasion, selective umpiring from Phil Barnsley kept her at the crease.

Convinced Dom was overstepping in search of an advantage, the experienced adjudicator was left little choice but to call no ball repeatedly.

It was at once a light-hearted and touching moment which amused onlookers and summed up the spirit and sense of family which the Troy Salton Memorial Match espouses. Capitalising on the reprieve, Montana added about 10 runs in what could only be described as the perfect way to get proceedings underway.

“I did make a bit of a deal with the umpires to give me a bit of a warm-up and turn a blind eye,” she admitted after the match.

“It was quite fun.”

The shift to the night time slot was a roaring success.

It is estimated 230 people were on hand for the annual game between Northsiders and the Police, with many more dropping in at some stage.

Raising vital funds for Police Legacy, they reached deep into their pockets.

With calculations still to be finalised it is not yet known precisely how much will go to the invaluable service which supports families through some of the most difficult times in their lives but it is hoped the amount surpasses the $3000 donated last year.

Regardless of the final figure, Montana said it was a truly special evening and a fitting tribute for her father which certainly did his memory justice.

“It was a lot better having a night game,” Montana said.

“I think we may have gotten a bigger turnout if it didn’t look like it was going to rain the whole night.

“But everyone was really generous.”

For the record, Dom led Northsiders to victory, though that was clearly not the focus.

The cricket, police and wider Ipswich communities were the real winners here as people flocked from all walks of life to take part and pay tribute to Troy.

Brisbane Heat mascot ‘Heater’ and police force dog ‘Constable Cluedo’ entertained the kids.

For Montana their presence also symbolised the coming together of the various communities.

“It was great for the kids but it also showed the spirit of both the Police and cricket community coming together,” she said.

“The night definitely brought everyone together.

“When I was batting I was looking out at the crowd and I could see so many people.

“There were people from all over the place.

“There was a lot of support, especially for the players.

“We also had some of the members of Police Legacy there and it was great to have them there.”

Montana said Police Legacy was an amazing scheme set up to assist the families of officers who had passed away.

She said the service had helped her family immeasurably to recover from the loss of their much-loved patriarch and they could not do enough to help the organisation to continue its wonderful work.

“When you are going through a tragedy like that sometimes you don’t know what to feel,” she said.

“They supported my family like crazy and they continue to support other families.

“It is a great support system.”