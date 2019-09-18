Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police at uni library
News

'OH MY GOD': Watch the terrifying moment police stormed uni

18th Sep 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS and staff from Southern Cross University's Lismore campus are still in shock after yesterday's lockdown ordeal, which lasted four terrifying hours.

The lockdown started around 1.30pm and saw 800 people ordered to stay within the library grounds.

Many of those people were in the library, which was the area of main concern for police.

It was the library building which specialist police stormed, methodically scanning the building with their guns pointed, looking for any signs of danger.

Meanwhile, terrified students and staff wondered what was happening.

One woman shared a video of the armed officers going up the library stairs, with the caption, "this is reassuring".

Alarms sounded throughout the university's campus, with the warning: "Attention, attention, the campus is under emergency lockdown".

Other than that, the usually bustling library was eerily quiet.

In another video from the scene, a woman was heard to say: "I just can't... this is not ideal".

The video showed a heavily armed and camouflaged officer patrolling the university grounds, and she had captioned it: "Love a few school shooters in Australia". 

Staff and students were eventually allowed to leave the campus, with many shocked to see how many police resources had been called in to deal with the situation. 

Local police attended the campus, where they were assisted by specialist units; including Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS), the Negotiation Unit, the Rescue & Bomb Disposal Unit, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks lismore lockdown police southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Live stream of Champion Basketball Schools Queensland

    premium_icon Live stream of Champion Basketball Schools Queensland

    Basketball The Champion Basketball Schools Queensland competition starts Thursday and you will be able to see it via the live streaming online right here.

    IN COURT: Full names of 195 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 195 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Ipswich's fastest growing schools revealed

    premium_icon Ipswich's fastest growing schools revealed

    Education See how your child's school compares.

    The video Dolly’s parents want you to see

    The video Dolly’s parents want you to see

    News Film tells the story of a teenage girl being hounded by bullies