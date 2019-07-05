Menu
A Friends trivia night is coming to an Ipswich venue!
Whats On

Oh! My! God! A 'Friends' trivia night is coming...

by Ashleigh Howarth
5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

WHAT did Chandler call his third nipple?

How many towel categories did Monica have?

What was Phoebe's alias name?

If you know the answers to these questions, then you wont want to miss out on this ultimate 'Friends' trivia night which will be held on the big screen at Limelight Cinemas on Friday, July 12 from 7pm.

We have all seen reruns a million times, all claim to be the show's BIGGEST fan, but here is your opportunity to claim those all important bragging rights.

If you are able to recall lines, quotes and random cameos from the show's 236 episodes, then grab your friends (Not Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler or Ross) and register a team now.

For more information or to book a team, search Limelight Cinemas Ipswich on Facebook.

Ipswich Queensland Times

