‘Oh god, it’s me’: Spotify serves James Reyne his own music

James Reyne will play at Trip the Switch music festival on Saturday February 27 at Willowbank Raceway.

THESE days, James Reyne doesn’t listen to music all that much.

On the rare occasion he cranks up the tunes, the former Australian Crawl frontman opts for shuffle.

“I don’t listen to a lot of music at home to be honest but I do listen to a bit in the car. It’s usually Spotify and it’s on shuffle,” Reyne told the Queensland Times in an exclusive interview.

“Sometimes it goes off on weird tangents, especially if my daughter has been listening to my Spotify. And she’s 22, so.”

Reyne, who has sold more than two million albums and wrote iconic Aussie hits like Reckless, said the Spotify algorithm would catch him off guard with one of his own songs.

“It has occasionally, really occasionally (played) one of my more obscure songs and I’ll just go ‘what is this doing here?’,” he said.

“And I don’t think I’ve listened to the song and haven’t Starred it or anything.”

“I hear the start of it and go ‘what’s this? Where is this from? I know this song …’ and then go ‘oh, it’s me. Oh god, OK.”

Reyne spoke with the Queensland Times in the lead up to his performance at Trip the Switch music festival at Willowbank Raceway.

He will play alongside Icehouse, The Angels, Boom Crash Opera, Shannon Noll, Killing Heidi and Blues Arcadia.

After more than 40 years of making music, Reyne still isn’t sure exactly where his ideas come from.

“Who knows, it just pops into your head when you’re walking down the street or driving the car or noodling around on guitar or piano,” Reyne said.

“Something just pops into your head – I don’t know where it comes from.”

Trip the Switch is set for Saturday February 27, from midday.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.