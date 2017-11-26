Oh Christmas tree festival on again

IF YOU'RE looking for some Christmas Spirit, you'll find loads at the Trinity Uniting Chruch.

From Deceber 15-23 they will be holding a Christmas tree festival featuring entertainment every evening.

Trinity Uniting Church volunteer Glenda Coleman said there were stacks of beautiful trees that had been decorated by volunteers.

"We're trying to reach out to the community. Come and have a look at the lovely trees and get some Christmas Spirit,” she said.

This year they've decorated a number of charity trees including one for breast cancer featuring pink bras.

There will be a wishing well set up and all the money donated will be divided up between charities for breast cancer, Blue Nurses, epilepsy, Red Cross and Hospice.

This is the second Christmas Tree festival the church has held and was the brainchild of minister Jeanette Gillam.

During the event a supper of tea or coffee and two bikkies will be served for $2 as well as a stall with craft and goodies for sale.

There will be wooden cut outs for the kids to pose with also.

The free event starts at 6.30pm each night and finishes at 9pm, entertainment starts at 7pm and will run for one hour.

Off street parking is available.

Entertainment scheduled includes the Trinity Choir and Bellanova Singers, Elite Brass Band, Community Singing, Something to Sing About, St Pauls' Bell Ringers, All Saints Booval Choir, Minor Chords and the Niuean Choir.

WHERE: Trinity Uniting Church on Jacaranda St ,Booval

WHEN: December 15-23.

COST: Free