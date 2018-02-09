Officeworks, Chemist Warehouse and H&M in top demand

Shoppers have their say about new shops for Orion Springfield Central.

Shoppers have their say about new shops for Orion Springfield Central. Inga Williams

OFFICEWORKS, Chemist Warehouse and H&M were all suggestions for new retailers at Orion Springfield Central this week.

The Springfield Daily Record revealed on Tuesday both Kmart and Orion had expressed an interest in bringing the discount retail giant to Springfield which prompted hundreds of responses on Facebook in favour of the idea.

In addition to Kmart, many expressed a desire to see a number of other major retailers at the centre including City Chic, Officeworks, Chemist Warehouse, H&M, Pillow Talk, Myer, David Jones, as well as a beauty retailers Sephora and Mecca.

While the majority were in favour of seeing a new Kmart come to Springfield, many also expressed their concern about what the move would mean to major shopping centres in Ipswich Central and Redbank Plains.

On Facebook, Dianne Farrell said: "I would appreciate a store like Myers in the Ipswich CBD. Stop sending everything to suburbs!”

"That will wipeout Redbank Plaza even further if they don't get there act together, if Kmart goes in at Orion,” Jane Bolger said.

"No. They don't need it. They can go to Redbank or Riverlink. People choose to move out there,” Trish Lewis said.

In response to the additional suggestions, Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the centre was always open to considering new opportunities for its shoppers.

"We are always excited to hear what new retailers our community would like to see in the centre as we strive to always offer the best possible shopping experience for our customers,” Ms Crittenden said.

"Feedback like this from our customers has led to the recent opening of retailers like Dusk and Baskin Robbins and we look forward to continuing to evolve the centre's retail mix to meet the demands of the Springfield Community.”

At a separate Springfield Central site, more talk of new retailers to the area comes off the back of reports yesterday Ipswich City Council had recently received a development application from Home Consortium for the old Masters site at Springfield Central.

The article originally published in The Courier-Mail said the development application submitted to Ipswich City Council on Monday showed plans for ten tenancies and a small cafe at the site.

Home Consortium will eventually transform 40 of the former hardware centres into hypermarkets featuring lifestyle, health and appliance brands.

The first Queensland centre opened at North Lakes in November with Toys R Us, Nick Scali Furniture and Chemist Warehouse as key tenants.