Officers grow mo's for a good cause

Police officers from Springfield Police Station are taking part in Movember. Constable Kieran Ruddock, Constable Craig Webber, Constable Phillip Criss and Detective Senior Sergeant James Steginga.

Police officers from Springfield Police Station are taking part in Movember. Constable Kieran Ruddock, Constable Craig Webber, Constable Phillip Criss and Detective Senior Sergeant James Steginga. Rob Williams

EIGHT officers from the Springfield Police Station are ditching the razor and taking part in Movember this year.

This is the fourth year the station has put together a team to raise awareness of men's health issues.

While the male officers taking part will grow their moustaches, the women will join in raising funds and awareness "for all the dads, brothers, sons and mates in our lives”.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Noller said the reason they started doing it was one of the officers from the dog squad had prostate cancer.

"We're doing it in support of colleagues and friends. To raise awareness with the many people we deal with in the community on a daily basis.”

The team called Mohemian Rapsody is not aiming for a particular fund raising goal, instead they aim to bring more awareness to men's prostate and testicular cancer and mental health issues.

Snr Sgt Noller urged men to get regular checks.

"The Movember Foundation is the only global charity focused solely on men's health, so this Movember I'm getting on board,” he wrote on the team Movember page.

"I'm raising funds to tackle some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and poor mental health. Help me stop men dying too young.”

To donate to the Mohemian Rapsody team head to https://au.movember.com/team/2327757?mc=14.