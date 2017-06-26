Officer tested for diseases after Redbank Plains assault

A WELFARE check turned into serious assault overnight when police went to see a man at Redbank Plains.

About 12.30am police arrived on Redbank Plains Rd where they approached a 20-year-old man.

He became aggressive towards the officers, police allege, and as they attempted to restrain the man, he spat in one of the officer's faces.

The man, a Senior Constable, was treated at the scene and will now undergo disease testing.

Once transferred to the police vehicle the man allegedly continued to spit whilst inside.

A 20-year-old Augustine Heights man has been charged with one count each of serious assault police, obstruct police, wilful damage and public nuisance.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 26.

