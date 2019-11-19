Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer suffered an injury to his lip during the arrest outside the Australian Hotel in Dalby on Friday.
A police officer suffered an injury to his lip during the arrest outside the Australian Hotel in Dalby on Friday.
News

Officer suffers busted lip arresting man outside Dalby pub

Tara Miko
19th Nov 2019 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer suffered a busted lip and sought medical treatment after a man violently resisted arrest outside a licensed venue, it will be alleged.

Dalby police were called to the Australian Hotel about 8.30pm Friday when a 46-year-old man allegedly abused security staff who stopped him from entering the venue.

Security had earlier that night denied him entry and the man allegedly tried to get inside the venue.

Police were called and arrested the man who, while being walked to the vehicle, allegedly resisted and elbowed an officer in the face.

The officer suffered a cut to his lip and sought medical treatment for the injury.

The man was taken to the Dalby watch house where he spent the night before being released on bail the next day.

He was charged with failing to leave a licensed venue, public nuisance near a licenced venue, obstruct police and assault police.

He is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on December 17.

assault police dalby crime dalby police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PFAS contamination and the public’s right to know

        premium_icon PFAS contamination and the public’s right to know

        News PFAS information has remained limited as Ipswich residents continue to fight for answers.

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        Politics Authorities not telling us all we need to know in times of crisis.

        About 70 workers will be out of work by end of the month

        premium_icon About 70 workers will be out of work by end of the month

        Business It is going to be a tough Christmas for many workers.

        $2.4 million revamp of aged care community completed

        premium_icon $2.4 million revamp of aged care community completed

        News It is one of the town's largest employers.